March 10, 2017 9:54 AM

Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn headed to rehab soon

Officer Brian Arterburn is improving and on his way soon to a rehabilitation facility.

The Wichita Police Department shared the news on Twitter and Facebook on Friday morning.

“Brian is improving each day. Brian, his family, and the Wichita Police Department appreciates the community support and prayers during this tough time. Brian will be going to rehab soon. Please continue to keep Brian, and his family in your thoughts and prayers for continual improvement!” the agency said on its Facebook page.

Arterburn has been in a Wichita hospital receiving treatment for injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen sustained after he was run over by a stolen fleeing SUV on Feb. 7 at Kinkaid and Topeka. He is a 25-year veteran of the force and was a first-shift beat officer assigned to the department’s Patrol South bureau at the time he was hurt.

The man alleging driving the vehicle, Justin Terrazas, is facing criminal charges in connection with the case.

