Wichita man jailed in fatal shooting of teenager

A Wichita man has been booked on suspicion of murder following the death of a teenager after a shooting Friday night.
Fabian Juan Griffin, 42, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail early Saturday on suspicion of felony “unintentional but reckless” second-degree murder, according to jail records and a Wichita Police Department spokeswoman.
A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital Saturday after being shot once by Griffin at a home in the 1700 block of South Yale in southeast Wichita, said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow on Monday. A 911 call came in just before midnight.
Casey James Lawrukiewicz was a student at East High School, according to Wichita schools spokeswoman Susan Arensman.
The suspect and teen were at the home of a 25-year-old man at the time of the shooting. Woodrow said Griffin is a neighbor of the 25-year-old man and that all three individuals knew one another.
Griffin was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. Woodrow said there was no initial disturbance at the home, but that Griffin is suspected of the unsafe handling of a weapon, which led to the shooting.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments