Wichita man jailed in fatal shooting of teenager

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman Pause

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

7:31 “He pushed us every day..."

1:07 First flight of Bombardier's second Global 7000 business jet

12:17 Coach Marshall says giving Shamet the ball was the turning point for the team

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title