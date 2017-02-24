Crime & Courts

February 24, 2017 1:46 PM

‘Domestic-type situation’ behind homicides near Newton, official says

By Tim Potter

A Newton-area shooting that left four people dead, including an alleged gunman, appears to have resulted mostly from a “domestic-type situation,” Harvey County Attorney David Yoder said Friday.

“At this point in time, the primary driving factor doesn’t appear to be specifically drug-related but more on the lines of a domestic-type situation,” Yoder said in an interview.

Investigators are trying to determine whether other people were involved in the shooting, said Yoder, the county’s chief prosecutor.

Someone Yoder described as a “person of interest” was taken into custody Thursday. No charges have been filed, he said.

Yoder also confirmed that the alleged shooter, David Montano, 33, was facing federal charges in a separate case. The federal case is not thought to be related to the shooting Thursday, he said.

In January 2016, federal prosecutors charged Montano with conspiring with others – including a Wichita physician, Steven R. Henson – “to distribute, dispense, and possess with the intent to distribute … Oxycodone, Alprazolam, and Methadone … outside the usual course of professional medical practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.”

At a news conference Thursday, Yoder said that Montano was fatally shot by police after officers who responded to a home in a rural area just northeast of Newton at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The three victims were Michael Lemons, his brother, Nelton Lemons, and Jason Stubby, Yoder said. Each suffered a single shot and died at the scene.

Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay said Thursday: “When we arrived, we started clearing the residence. “We found three dead inside, and as officers were going through that process … the potential suspect confronted the officers with a shotgun, and one of the officers shot the suspect.”

