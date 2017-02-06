Woman arrested in fatal Sunday shooting

An ongoing argument that had lasted at least a week boiled over Sunday when a woman shot her boyfriend in the neck while they were driving, Wichita police said.
Wichita police Lt. Jeff Gilmore said 40-year-old Richard J. Hamm Jr. was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle at Kellogg and Meridian shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
His girlfriend was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Arrest records identify her as 30-year-old Crystal K. Rotramel of Wichita.
Gilmore said the couple left their home in the 2700 block of West Crawford on Sunday morning after continuing an ongoing argument and began driving.
He wouldn’t say what the fight was over but it culminated in Rotramel allegedly pulling a gun and firing at Hamm as they were pulling onto Kellogg off of Meridian.
