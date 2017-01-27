Latest crime may be work of coverall-clad robber

Wichita police are seeking a man who robbed the Walgreens, 3333 E. Central, near Wesley Medical Center early Friday morning.
The description of the robber is similar to that of the man who robbed the nearby Taco Bueno and Subway last week. Friday’s robber wore coveralls and a hooded sweatshirt as did the man in the fast-food restaurant robberies. Police posted photos from Friday’s robbery on their Facebook page.
The robber says he has a gun, but he never shows it, according to police. But he should be considered armed and dangerous.
“We don’t know what he’s capable of doing,” Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
If you recognize the man in the photos or have any information about the robberies, you are asked to call police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker of The Eagle
