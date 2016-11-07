Man missing, three arrested after Valley Center incident

Three people have been arrested and one man is missing after a Sunday disturbance at a Valley Center home, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jeff Easter said Monday that Scottie W. Goodpaster Jr., 33, a Wichita-area resident, is missing following crimes that were committed at a residence in the 1300 block of South Meridian in Valley Center.
Easter said three people have been arrested in relation to the incident: Jeff Hillard, 49, of Valley Center; Heidi Hillard, 42, of Valley Center; and Brian Bussart, 39, of Wichita.
Jeff Hillard and Heidi Hillard will each be booked on two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of rape, Easter said. Bussart will be booked on two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated battery. All three were arrested Sunday night.
Easter said the sheriff’s office is also looking for a person of interest in relation to the case: Willie Earl Morris, 55, of Wichita.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Valley Center home Sunday morning following a disturbance call. A 2001 white Chevrolet four-door pickup that authorities were looking for has been located, Easter said. The truck had been in Newton, Hesston and some rural areas of Harvey County.
Easter said he could not release more details about the crimes or the victim or victims because of the crimes’ sexual nature.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
