Law enforcement agencies respond to Valley Center home

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a possible assault at a home in Valley Center on Sunday.
Valley Center Police Chief Mark Hephner said police responded at about 10 a.m. to a residence at 1310 S. Meridian on a disturbance call.
“It appears that somebody was assaulted here, but we don’t have the victim,” said Hephner while outside the home at about 1 p.m. Sunday.
Hephner said that police, as of early Sunday afternoon, were looking for a white four-door Chevrolet pickup with a damaged bumper. As of about 1 p.m., at least 10 law enforcement vehicles from several agencies were seen parked outside the home.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
