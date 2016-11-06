Crime & Courts

November 6, 2016 1:53 PM

Law enforcement agencies respond to Valley Center home

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a possible assault at a home in Valley Center on Sunday.

Valley Center Police Chief Mark Hephner said police responded at about 10 a.m. to a residence at 1310 S. Meridian on a disturbance call.

“It appears that somebody was assaulted here, but we don’t have the victim,” said Hephner while outside the home at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Hephner said that police, as of early Sunday afternoon, were looking for a white four-door Chevrolet pickup with a damaged bumper. As of about 1 p.m., at least 10 law enforcement vehicles from several agencies were seen parked outside the home.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708

