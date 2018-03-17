Here's what to know about going downtown for the tournament's final day

Saturday's a big day in downtown Wichita.
Two basketball teams will be sent to the Sweet 16 and two others will be sent home.
Wichita will be bustling, so we've compiled this guide with everything you need to know about going downtown for the tournament Saturday.
Pep rallies/fan events
Never miss a local story.
There are a few special fan events scheduled for Saturday:
- Kansas pre-game party and pep rally, 3-6 p.m. Sat., Brick + Mortar, 229 S. Emporia
Brick + Mortar will open its glass tent and drinks will start flowing early at 9 a.m. Saturday, but the official KU pre-game party starts at 3 p.m. A pep rally with the KU cheerleaders, band and mascots will start at 4 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission.
- Houston pre-game party, 5-6:30 p.m. Sat., Rock Island Live, 101 N. Rock Island.
Wichita State fans have a standing invitation from this fellow American Athletic Conference school. The party will cost $20 to attend, but appetizers and two drink tickets are built into the cost of admission.
- Seton Hall pre-game reception, 3-5 p.m. Sat., River City Brewing Co., 150 N. Mosley
Seton Hall alumni, friends and supporters are gathering at River City before the school's matchup with KU on Saturday. There will be drink specials and complimentary appetizers. Register online at Eventbrite.
Then, of course, all of the other fan events will be going on as planned. All are free unless otherwise noted (Bring money for food and beverages.)
2) Cox FanZone at Lou's Place, 220 S. Commerce, 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Sat.
What you'll find: Virtual reality slam dunk game, DJ, giant Jenga, corn hole, food and drinks on Lou's Place patio
3) Courtside on Commerce Street — The Alley to Excitement, Commerce Street between Waterman and Kellogg. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.
What you'll find: Pop-up cocktail bars, craft beers, yard games, live DJs, food trucks, vendor market. Open to all ages and dog-friendly. Sponsored by Xclusive Events.
4) Bracket Bash, Waterman and St. Francis across the street from Intrust Bank Arena, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.
What you’ll find: Large-screen televisions showing the games, Skee-Ball and Pop-a-Shot, beer, cocktails, coffee bar, hot dogs and hamburgers grilled by the Wichita Wagonmasters, large T. rex replica. Family-friendly. Sponsored by Wichita Festivals.
5) Wichita Brewing Company Tailgate Party, Emporia Street between Waterman and English. 9 a.m.-midnight Sat.
What you’ll find: Pop-up location for popular local brewery/pizzeria, televisions showing the games, yard games, DJs, live musicians. Family-friendly.
6) Battle of the Brackets ICT, 229 S. Emporia. 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Sat.
What you’ll find: Sports bar in a large glass tent, six fire pits, LED video wall, live music and dueling pianos. Also the site of official KU festivities.
8) Brews and Basketball, 630 E. Douglas. 9:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Sat.
What you'll find: Specialty craft beers, food trucks, TVs to watch the games. Festivities will be inside the brewery and outside on the newly expanded patio.
9) Biggins Alley & Patio Party, 808 E. Douglas. 11 a.m.-midnight Sat.
What you’ll find: Live DJ, slam dunk contest, bag tournament and bagpipes. Open to anyone until 10 p.m., then 21+.
10) Brickyard Bash, 129 N. Rock Island. 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sat.
What you’ll find: Live music at popular outdoor Wichita bar, food, St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Sunday brunch. 21+
11) Hotel at Old Town Pop-Up Pub, 830 E. 1st. Starts 11 a.m. Thurs. and runs through the end of games.
What you’ll find: Food and drinks in the hotel's detached conference center and on the adjoining patio. Multiple TVs to watch the games.
12) Mort’s Cigar & Martini Bar Watch Party, 923 E. 1st. 9 a.m.-2 a.m. Sat.
What you’ll find: Martinis, cigars, breakfast, lunch and dinner served up by the Wichita Wagonmasters, live music and a heated/cooled patio.
St. Patrick's Day parties
For information on all the St. Patrick's Day parties planned in Wichita, click here to find a comprehensive listing.
Game times
Kansas vs. Seton Hall, 6 p.m. (TBS)
Houston vs. Michigan, 8:40 p.m. approximately (TBS)
Parking and transportation
If you're looking to park close to the arena, you may be in for a challenge.
The easiest solution would be to rely on public transit, which has been beefed up for the tournament's duration.
Shuttles will run continuously from the following parking lots, all of which are free to park at. Shuttles will run from 2 hours prior to tipoff and be in operation until an hour after the conclusion of Thursday games:
Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore (827 spaces available).
Water Street Lot, 899 N. Seneca (481 spaces available).
Waco & First Street Lot, 151 N. Waco (225 spaces available).
If fans want to park downtown, garages will be open, but most require payment.
Looking for free or cheap parking? I'd recommend looking at the WaterWalk Garage, 600 S. Water, the Gander Mountain Garage, 605 S. Wichita, or either of the Old Town garages. The Market Centre Garage at 1st and Main is also reasonably priced at $5.
Here are garages within walking distance of Intrust Bank Arena:
City Garage A, 121 S. Emporia (650 spaces available). $20
City Lot B, 200 S. Broadway (256 spaces available). $20
City Lot C, 584 S. Emporia (196 spaces available). $20
City Lot D, 777 E. Waterman (470 spaces available). $20
Spaghetti Works, 649 E. Douglas (132 spaces available). $20
Coleman Lot, 250 N. St. Francis (290 spaces available). Free
South Broadway, 319 S. Broadway (48 spaces available). $15
Douglas Emporia, 120 N. Emporia (90 spaces available). $15
Old Town Square Garage, 350 N. Mead (241 spaces available). Free
Old Town Garage, 250 N. Rock Island (500 spaces available). Free
Shirkmere Lot, 266 N. Topeka (141 spaces available). $10 per day
WaterWalk Garage, 600 S. Water (430 spaces available). Free
Parking at William & Market Garage, 215 S. Market (434 spaces available). $6 per day
The free Q-Line trolley will be running extended hours from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. It will run both its Douglas and Old Town routes.
To ride the Q, look for a Q sign along the route map, which can be found at wichitatransit.org/qline.
If you're looking to take an Uber or a Lyft, the designated drop-off/pickup zone is on Emporia Street, just west of the arena.
Street closures
The following streets are closed for the NCAA tournament:
- Emporia Street between Waterman and English. (Emporia Street is open only to hotel shuttles, Uber/Lyft and other taxi services)
- North curb lane of Waterman Street between Emporia and Mead. The roundabout just south of the arena will not be open for dropoffs or pickups.
- St. Francis Street between Douglas and William
- Commerce Street between Kellogg and Waterman
Comments