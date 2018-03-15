St. Patrick's Day + Saturday + NCAA Tourney in town = party time in Wichita

The best St. Patrick's Day parties always happen when the greenest of holidays falls on a Saturday on the calendar.

But add to that the fact that Wichita will be overrun with visiting NCAA tournament fans, and you're looking at major March Madness potential.

All the usual St. Patrick's day events are planned for this year, including the big Delano parade and the all-day party at The Shamrock. But a few more events designed to entertain out-of-town visitors also are happening.

Here's a guide to the Wichita's biggest events and parties where the green beer will be flowing and the leprechauns will be jigging on Saturday.

Delano St. Patrick's Day Parade: The 12th annual parade through Delano is always the big to-do in Wichita. It starts at noon on Saturday at at Douglas and McLean and ends at Douglas and Walnut. It always features bagpipes, a kazoo band, miniature horses, prancing puppies and more. Get there early to grab a place to spectate.





St. Parick's Day Block Party on Commerce:This event, which is being put together by Xclusive Events, is a big St. Patrick's Day party that will happen from 10 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday at the CourtSide on Commerce party zone just across from Intrust Bank Arena. It will feature food, drinks, and several different party venues, "like Bourbon Street in New Orleans on a micro-scale." It will also feature food trucks and booze trucks and lots of green costumes.

St. Patrick's Day at Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas: The biggest Irish party of the year always happens at the Shamrock, the bar positioned right near the parade route. The bar will open at 11 a.m. for "pre-parade libations," and afterward, it will serve corned beef and cabbage starting at 1 p.m. The River City Pipers and Drums will perform at 1, 6 and 8 p.m., and at 2 p.m. Ryan McGinnis and Houston Bales will perform. The headliner, the Haymakers, starts at 9 p.m. The bar also will have drink specials all day, including green beer, Irish beer and whiskey. Admission is free.





Aero Plains Brewing's Second Annual St. Patty's Day Party: The brewery in Delano will again be throwing a big St. Patrick's Day bash from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. It will start with breakfast from Milkfloat followed by live music from Tornado Rose. The Flint Hills Highlanders will play bagpipes at 11 a.m., and several food trucks will be on-site, including Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs, The Kamayan Truck, The Big Apple, Smokin Diner and more. The party will also have indoor and outdoor games. Admission is free.

St. Patrick's Day at Lou's, 220 S. Commerce: This Intrust Bank Arena-adjacent venue is open throughout the NCAA tournament, and on St. Patrick's Day, it'll feature green beer, games broadcast on its 22 big screens and drink specials all day. The party will include a virtual reality slam duck game and a draft trailer featuring cocktails, wine and margaritas on tap.

Wheat State Distilling,246 N. Mosely: This Old Town bar is billing its event as "ICT's largest outdoor St. Pats/Watch Party." It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and runs into the night, featuring a five 12-foot projection screens, a free nacho bar, indoor yard games, trash can pong and more. Admission is free.

The Artichoke, 811 N. Broadway: This Irish-themed bar will throw its always big St. Patty's day party on Saturday that will feature Knocknasheega at 2:30, Corry Academy of Irish dance at 4 p.m., and Large Leprechauns at 5:30. The party starts at 11 a.m. with Mulligan stew. Admission is free.

O’Malleys, 2405 W. 31st St. South: This south-side bar and restaurant is roping off the parking lot for a big March 17 party that will last from 10 a.m. to midnight. It will serve corned beef and cabbage all day and will have bagpipers in and out. It'll also have a live leprechaun stop by as well as lots of green beer and more than 80 Irish whiskeys. Admission is free.

Mort's, 923 E. First St.: The Old Town martini bar will throw a big St. Patrick's Day party with green drinks, drink specials, and music from The Scandalnavians from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunshine the Bunny from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.