Lucas Hernandez has been missing for two weeks

It has been two weeks since 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez was reported missing.

Police searches known to the public have included five Wichita parks, and the neighborhood where Lucas lived. Officer Charley Davidson said they have used police dogs, horses and drones in their efforts.

Residents have started their own searches, and Davidson has asked that volunteers be careful about trespassing on private property. He also asked that people call 911 or 316-383-4661 if they see something out of the ordinary that may be associated with the case, which has been deemed a criminal investigation. If you find something that may be evidence, don’t disturb it, Davidson said.

A search group called Texas EquuSearch said they’ll be in Wichita Saturday.

The boy’s 26-year-old stepmother reported Lucas missing at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, in the 600 block of South Edgemoor. She said he was last seen at about 3 p.m. that day in his bedroom before she showered and fell asleep.

Glass was arrested on Feb. 21 and later charged with child endangerment, involving a 1-year-old child. She remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Investigators have said from the beginning that there was no evidence Lucas had been abducted, which is why an Amber Alert was not activated. This week, a Wichita police captain said, “I believe Lucas just didn’t walk out of the house.” They remain hopeful he will be found and want people to share pictures of him and to contact them with information for their criminal investigation into his disappearance.

Police are encouraging the community to call the tip line, 316-383-4661, with any information about Lucas.

Officer Paul Cruz has urged residents to share any information linked to Lucas, no matter “how insignificant it might be.”

Lucas was born Dec. 3, 2012, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it.