9 days and counting, the search for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez continues

It has been nine days since Lucas Hernandez was reported missing by his stepmom.
Lucas, 5, was reported lost at about 6:15 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 600 block of South Edgemoor. When officers arrived, Lucas’ 26-year-old stepmom said he was last seen at about 3 p.m. Saturday in his bedroom prior to her showering and falling asleep.
The stepmom, Emily Glass, was arrested last week on suspicion of two counts of child endangerment involving Lucas and a 1-year-old child, police said. Glass has a 1-year-old daughter.
Court records show that Lucas lives with his father.
Never miss a local story.
Police have said that they found no evidence of an abduction, which is why an Amber Alert was not activated.
Last week, officer Charley Davidson said about 100 officers at a time have been assigned to try and find Lucas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the search and investigation.
Police said the best way for the public to help is to share photos of Lucas. If you have any information about Lucas, police ask that you call the tip line at 316-383-4661.
Lucas was born Dec. 3, 2012, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments