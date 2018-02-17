Lucas Hernandez
Lucas Hernandez Courtesy photo
Lucas Hernandez Courtesy photo

Latest News

Wichita police seek information on missing child

Eagle staff

February 17, 2018 09:30 PM

Wichita police were looking for a 5-year-old boy reported missing Saturday evening in southeast Wichita.

Police said they received a call about 6:15 p.m. to report Lucas Hernandez was lost in the 600 block of south Edgemoor.

He was born Dec. 12, 20012, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks, and a grey shirt with a bear on it.

He was last seen at about 3 p.m. in his bedroom.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dean Wade talks about his big game against Iowa State

View More Video