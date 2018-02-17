Wichita police seek information on missing child

Wichita police were looking for a 5-year-old boy reported missing Saturday evening in southeast Wichita.
Police said they received a call about 6:15 p.m. to report Lucas Hernandez was lost in the 600 block of south Edgemoor.
He was born Dec. 12, 20012, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks, and a grey shirt with a bear on it.
He was last seen at about 3 p.m. in his bedroom.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
Comments