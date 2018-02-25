Lucas Hernandez has been missing for more than a week. The search continues

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:33 Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez Pause 2:45 They’re being good neighbors in SoCe 1:41 Playing the musical saw 4:54 Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child 0:58 There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets 0:21 Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old 1:35 Kansas's youngest 'trooper' shares his bad weather driving secret 0:41 Icy wreck turns into slippery climb for rescuers 2:29 Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested 0:45 Olathe mother in custody battle jailed after attempted murder of her three children Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you have any information on Lucas Hernandez or his whereabouts, the WPD asks that you call 316-383-4661. Officer Charley Davidson said the best way to help right now is to share Lucas’ missing child poster on social media. Wichita Police Department

If you have any information on Lucas Hernandez or his whereabouts, the WPD asks that you call 316-383-4661. Officer Charley Davidson said the best way to help right now is to share Lucas’ missing child poster on social media. Wichita Police Department