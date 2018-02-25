Lucas Hernandez has been missing for more than a week. The search continues

It has been more than a week since 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez was reported missing, and police are still asking for the public to send in any information linked to Lucas, no matter “how insignificant it might be.”
Officer Paul Cruz said there are no updates on the search as of 8 a.m. Sunday — eight days after Lucas was first reported missing.
Police have said the second search for Lucas in Chisholm Creek Park on Friday came up empty. Authorities had previously searched the park on Monday, but Cruz said “a new tip” prompted “a strategic search” of a portion of the park Friday afternoon. The search included K-9 units and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies.
“We want to be very thorough,” Cruz said in a media briefing late Friday afternoon. “We want to make sure that we search every inch of this park that was of interest to us.”
Last week, officer Charley Davidson said about 100 officers at a time have been assigned to try and find Lucas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the search and investigation.
Police said the best way for the public to help is to share photos of Lucas. If you have any information about Lucas, police ask that you call the tip line at 316-383-4661.
Lucas was reported lost at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Edgemoor. When officers arrived, Lucas’ 26-year-old stepmom said he was last seen at about 3 p.m. Saturday in his bedroom prior to her showering and falling asleep.
The stepmom, Emily Glass, was arrested last week on suspicion of two counts of child endangerment involving Lucas and a 1-year-old child, police said. Glass has a 1-year-old daughter.
Court records show that Lucas lives with his father.
Police have said that they found no evidence of an abduction, which is why an Amber Alert was not activated.
Lucas was born Dec. 3, 2012, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it.
