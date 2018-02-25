More Videos

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez 0:33

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez

Pause
They’re being good neighbors in SoCe 2:45

They’re being good neighbors in SoCe

Playing the musical saw 1:41

Playing the musical saw

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child 4:54

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets 0:58

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old 0:21

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old

Kansas's youngest 'trooper' shares his bad weather driving secret 1:35

Kansas's youngest 'trooper' shares his bad weather driving secret

Icy wreck turns into slippery climb for rescuers 0:41

Icy wreck turns into slippery climb for rescuers

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested 2:29

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested

Olathe mother in custody battle jailed after attempted murder of her three children 0:45

Olathe mother in custody battle jailed after attempted murder of her three children

If you have any information on Lucas Hernandez or his whereabouts, the WPD asks that you call 316-383-4661. Officer Charley Davidson said the best way to help right now is to share Lucas’ missing child poster on social media. Wichita Police Department
If you have any information on Lucas Hernandez or his whereabouts, the WPD asks that you call 316-383-4661. Officer Charley Davidson said the best way to help right now is to share Lucas’ missing child poster on social media. Wichita Police Department

Local

Lucas Hernandez has been missing for more than a week. The search continues

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

February 25, 2018 08:16 AM

It has been more than a week since 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez was reported missing, and police are still asking for the public to send in any information linked to Lucas, no matter “how insignificant it might be.”

Officer Paul Cruz said there are no updates on the search as of 8 a.m. Sunday — eight days after Lucas was first reported missing.

Police have said the second search for Lucas in Chisholm Creek Park on Friday came up empty. Authorities had previously searched the park on Monday, but Cruz said “a new tip” prompted “a strategic search” of a portion of the park Friday afternoon. The search included K-9 units and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies.

“We want to be very thorough,” Cruz said in a media briefing late Friday afternoon. “We want to make sure that we search every inch of this park that was of interest to us.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last week, officer Charley Davidson said about 100 officers at a time have been assigned to try and find Lucas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the search and investigation.

More Videos

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez 0:33

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez

Pause
They’re being good neighbors in SoCe 2:45

They’re being good neighbors in SoCe

Playing the musical saw 1:41

Playing the musical saw

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child 4:54

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets 0:58

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old 0:21

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old

Kansas's youngest 'trooper' shares his bad weather driving secret 1:35

Kansas's youngest 'trooper' shares his bad weather driving secret

Icy wreck turns into slippery climb for rescuers 0:41

Icy wreck turns into slippery climb for rescuers

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested 2:29

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested

Olathe mother in custody battle jailed after attempted murder of her three children 0:45

Olathe mother in custody battle jailed after attempted murder of her three children

The FBI, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office and Wichita Police Department continue in their search for Lucas Hernandez. The police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 316-383-4661. (Feb. 20, 2018) Wichita Police Departmentaggregated by Candi Bolden

Police said the best way for the public to help is to share photos of Lucas. If you have any information about Lucas, police ask that you call the tip line at 316-383-4661.

Lucas was reported lost at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Edgemoor. When officers arrived, Lucas’ 26-year-old stepmom said he was last seen at about 3 p.m. Saturday in his bedroom prior to her showering and falling asleep.

The stepmom, Emily Glass, was arrested last week on suspicion of two counts of child endangerment involving Lucas and a 1-year-old child, police said. Glass has a 1-year-old daughter.

Court records show that Lucas lives with his father.

Police have said that they found no evidence of an abduction, which is why an Amber Alert was not activated.

Lucas was born Dec. 3, 2012, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it.

More Videos

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez 0:33

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez

Pause
They’re being good neighbors in SoCe 2:45

They’re being good neighbors in SoCe

Playing the musical saw 1:41

Playing the musical saw

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child 4:54

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets 0:58

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old 0:21

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old

Kansas's youngest 'trooper' shares his bad weather driving secret 1:35

Kansas's youngest 'trooper' shares his bad weather driving secret

Icy wreck turns into slippery climb for rescuers 0:41

Icy wreck turns into slippery climb for rescuers

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested 2:29

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested

Olathe mother in custody battle jailed after attempted murder of her three children 0:45

Olathe mother in custody battle jailed after attempted murder of her three children

Hesham Tiflati lives with his wife and two young children next to the corner house where Lucas Hernandez was reported missing. Bo RaderThe Wichita Eagle

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez 0:33

Day 6 of the search for Lucas Hernandez

Pause
They’re being good neighbors in SoCe 2:45

They’re being good neighbors in SoCe

Playing the musical saw 1:41

Playing the musical saw

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child 4:54

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets 0:58

There’s a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine prowling Wichita streets

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old 0:21

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old

Kansas's youngest 'trooper' shares his bad weather driving secret 1:35

Kansas's youngest 'trooper' shares his bad weather driving secret

Icy wreck turns into slippery climb for rescuers 0:41

Icy wreck turns into slippery climb for rescuers

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested 2:29

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested

Olathe mother in custody battle jailed after attempted murder of her three children 0:45

Olathe mother in custody battle jailed after attempted murder of her three children

Neighbor recalls first - and last - time he saw missing 5-year-old child

View More Video