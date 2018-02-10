More Videos

Local

Here’s what ignited deadly house fire in north Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

February 10, 2018 06:28 PM

A fire that killed a man in north Wichita Friday night ignited when the victim decided to smoke while on oxygen, a fire official said.

The fire was reported at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of North Woodland, officials have said. That’s northwest of Arkansas and 29th Street North.

The first firefighters on the scene found no smoke or flames from the reported address, but encountered thick smoke upon entering the small brick house. The victim was found inside the house and carried outside, but rescuers were unable to revive him.

Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis said the fire was deemed to be an accident. An autopsy was performed on Saturday.

The victim’s name will be released on Monday, Bevis said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

