UPDATE: Man dies in north Wichita house fire

One person has died in a house fire in north Wichita Friday night, authorities say.
Crews responding to the report of a house fire in the 3100 block of North Woodland at 6:15 p.m. found no smoke or flames, Fire Chief Tammy Snow said. But they encountered thick smoke upon entering the brick house, which Snow said resembles an oversized garage.
The victim was found on the floor and removed from the house. The man was not breathing and did not have a pulse when rescued, Snow said. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 7 p.m., a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said.
A cause for the fire and a damage estimate have not been released.
