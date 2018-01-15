Rappers used Wichita fire truck without permission, official says

The Wichita Fire Department has completed an administrative investigation and concluded that no employee gave a rapper permission to use a fire truck in a music video posted to YouTube.
In the video, rappers Blue Scrilla and Pj can be seen rapping both inside of and in front of a Station 15 Wichita Fire Department truck.
“In this case, employees had no idea,” Wichita Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis said. “The vehicles were parked during work and we were not attending to the vehicle directly. That’s how they were able to get in and use it as a backdrop.”
Bevis added that the rappers also went into various stores in Towne East Square for backdrops.
“(The rappers) were very good at ambushing the spots and using them as backgrounds,” he said.
Bevis said the department determined criminal action took place, so they filed a report with the Wichita Police Department. The case was presented to a prosecutor, but no charges have been filed yet.
He said all staff have been advised to be aware of what is happening near their trucks and equipment.
“We walk a tight line because people always want to be around and in our fire trucks, and it’s all understood, but we have to be very aware,” he said. “It’s situational awareness. And if someone wants to take videos or photos, we know to be aware and make sure it’s consistent with the mission of our department and city.”
The “Right Now” music video produced by Hit King Productions was posted on Oct. 27, 2017, and has received more than 18,000 views as of Monday.
Blue Scrilla and Pj could not be reached for comment, and Hit King Productions did not respond to a request for comment.
Hit King Productions works with Wichita rappers, according to its YouTube page.
