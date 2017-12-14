Rappers use Wichita fire truck in a music video; now the department is investigating

The rapper may not be rapping about a fire truck hose in their music video, but you can see him using the hose as a prop in a recent video posted to YouTube.
The hose is attached to a Station 15 Wichita Fire Department truck, and people want to know how Blue Scrilla featuring Pj got access to the truck.
“How did y'all get a fire truck?” one viewer wrote.
Another did not quite understand why the rappers would use a fire truck in the video.
“Fire trucc has a hose on it. That's 1,” Blue Scrilla replied.
Wichita Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis said he could not comment on the rappers’ use of the truck because it was currently under an administrative investigation through the department. He said police are not involved with the investigation.
Bevis did comment on what his and the department’s expectations are for the use of their logo, equipment and apparatus.
“We have to be careful because they are community assets and we want to make sure it fits with the mission of the city and department,” he said. “We walk a fine line in between what’s considerate to the public and staying true to the goals and expectations of our city and community.”
In the video, you can see a rapper sitting in the fire truck with the door open. The rappers also throw dollar bills out while sitting in the truck.
In another scene, a rapper is seen through the truck’s open window while the door is closed.
Bevis said the department always ensures the use of their logo and equipment are appropriate, even when involved with the Salvation Army or American Red Cross.
“In many instances, it’s no problem,” he said, adding that the department’s logo and equipment cannot be for an advertisement that supports one product over another.
“Our vehicle in a video of any nature is not meeting our mission and goals,” Bevis said.
The “Right Now” music video produced by Hit King Productions was posted on Oct. 27 and has received more than 7,000 views as of Thursday.
Blue Scrilla and Pj could not be reached for comment, and Hit King Productions did not respond to a request for comment.
Hit King Productions works with Wichita rappers, according to its YouTube page.
