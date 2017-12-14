Rappers use Wichita fire truck in a music video; now the department is investigating

More Videos 1:21 North-side Christmas light route Pause 1:14 Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday 0:53 Wichita kindergarten teacher demonstrates new reading program 1:17 School bus collision leaves driver with minor injuries 0:34 Ivan’s Playhouse 2:17 Car in Little Arkansas River 1:51 A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 2:45 College admissions: Tales from the front line 1:36 K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 2:55 Dog rescuer describes her first rescue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know? The Wichita Fire Department is investigating reports of a local rap group using a fire truck in their music video. (Video by Candi Bolden Music By Getty Music) The Wichita Fire Department is investigating reports of a local rap group using a fire truck in their music video. (Video by Candi Bolden Music By Getty Music) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

The Wichita Fire Department is investigating reports of a local rap group using a fire truck in their music video. (Video by Candi Bolden Music By Getty Music) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com