Have a suggestion for Wichita schools? The superintendent is listening

Wichita superintendent Alicia Thompson plans to mark her first year in the district’s top post by seeking feedback from employees, parents, students and the community.
Thompson will host a series of public dialogue sessions, during which she plans to gather input on a variety of topics. Participants will be asked the following questions:
▪ What are Wichita public schools doing well?
▪ What areas present the greatest challenges for Wichita public schools?
▪ What needs to be in place in order to move the district forward?
▪ How can the district best communicate to promote an open and transparent district culture?
The first meetings, designed for teachers and school staff, started this week. The next ones are: Tuesday, 5 to 6 p.m., at Curtis Middle School; Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., at Marshall Middle School; and Oct. 10, 4 to 5 p.m., at Truesdell Middle School.
Beginning later this month, sessions intended for parents and community members will take place in each of the six Board of Education districts, as well as a session headed by Sheril Logan, the board’s at-large representative.
All community sessions are 6-7:30 p.m. Child care and a snack for children will be provided. Here is the complete schedule:
▪ Oct. 24, Wilbur Middle School, 340 N. Tyler Rd.
▪ Oct. 26, Brooks Middle School, 3802 E. 27th St. North
▪ Nov. 2, Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua
▪ Nov. 14, Pleasant Valley Middle School, 2220 W. 29th St. North
▪ Nov. 16, Coleman Middle School, 1544 N. Governeour
▪ Nov. 28, Mead Middle School, 2601 E. Skinner
▪ Nov. 30, Hamilton Middle School, 1407 S. Broadway
Thompson was appointed in February to replace former superintendent John Allison, who is now superintendent of Olathe schools.
The dialogue sessions are part of Thompson’s “entry plan” for her first year. She plans to present feedback from the sessions and proposed strategies for improving the district to the school board and community in the spring, officials said.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
