Group collecting cards for injured Wichita officer

Friday’s have become “Blue for Brian” and now a local group has started “Cards for Brian.”
ICT SOS is collecting cards of encouragement to send to Wichita Police Officer Brian Arterburn as he moves from a rehabilitation facility in Colorado to one in Texas.
Arterburn was run over by a stolen SUV in February. Unconscious for several days after he was hit, Arterburn underwent multiple surgeries. He started breathing on his own in late February and recently started walking on his own.
Over the next week, ICT SOS wants to collect as many cards as they can. They’ll box up the ones they’ve received on Sept. 25 and send them to an address provided by Arterburn’s wife.
“This is a great way to involve your kiddos, your church small group or your office,” The group said in a Facebook Event. “Buy or make a card. Add in a few kind words, maybe a food, gas or coffee gift card. Brian can fish at his new location so maybe a gift card for Walmart to get some equipment...whatever you feel led to do!”
Cards can be sent to their office:
ICT SOS
Attn: Officer Brian
1211 S. Emporia
Wichita, KS 67211
Arterburn, a 25-year police veteran, was a first-shift beat officer assigned to the department’s Patrol South bureau at the time he was hurt.
The man allegedly driving the vehicle, Justin Terrazas, 31, is facing criminal charges of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and other felonies in connection with the case.
ICT SOS works closely with the Wichita Police Department in their fight to end human trafficking.
