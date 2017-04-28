Frustrated by west Wichita roadwork? You’re not alone

A recent post on the Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com’s Facebook page asked commuters for their thoughts on the construction-induced traffic delays being seen near the Kellogg and I-235 interchange on Wichita’s west side.
As part of a massive Kansas Department of Transportation improvement project, two bridges are being built over the Big Ditch – one for the southbound I-235 ramp to westbound U.S. 54 (Kellogg) and one for the flyover ramp from northbound I-235 to westbound U.S. 54.
Adding perceived credence to the ongoing joke among Wichitans that Kellogg has been under construction for decades, the full project, which began in late 2015, isn’t scheduled to be completed until the summer of 2019.
Nearly 150 comments were made following the Facebook post. Here are five of the top comments or questions from readers:
Question: On April 5, KDOT reduced the number of lanes from three to two on Kellogg between West Street and the I-235 interchange. Reader Laci Phaophongsavath asked how long the number of lanes will be reduced.
Answer: Tom Hein, a KDOT spokesman for the Wichita metro area, said the third lane will likely be blocked off until sometime this fall.
“That’s the plan right now,” Hein said. “That’s what we’re shooting for, though there are a number of factors that could change that.”
Phaophongsavath said the congestion on Kellogg – she lives on the west side and commutes downtown – can lead to more than the loss of time.
“Someone rear-ended my Cadillac due to inattentive driving on their part on Kellogg,” she said. “Very expensive repair for the driver that rear-ended me.”
Comment: Reader Jeff Myers said navigating Kellogg on the west side can become dicey when drivers encounter lane markings that aren’t clear.
Answer: Hein said that the issue is a legitimate concern.
“That is a problem,” Hein said. “One of the things we do, when we remove the old, is we grind the paint off. Sometimes, the new lines, especially in a construction zone, don’t go where the old ones did. That can create confusion.”
“We do have projects in the works that re-stripe pieces of (Kellogg). It can’t be perfect all the time.
Hein said the key in situations where markings are confusing to drivers is to adhere to the posted speed limit, perhaps even going a little slower until it’s clear to the driver where their vehicle is supposed to be.
Question: Many of the comments on the Facebook post expressed understanding that the west-side expressway improvements are needed, though some were quick to play into the stereotype of Kellogg being under construction since, well, the days when the woolly mammoth roamed the Earth.
So, readers want to know – when will the work finally be done on Kellogg in west Wichita?
Answer: Since roads will always need to be maintained and plans are for U.S. 54 to eventually stretch from Andover to Goddard, the answer is probably never.
“The goal is to stretch that freeway at least to Andover on the east side and through Goddard on the west side,” Hein said. “Some plans are in the works, but not yet funded. Funding isn’t perfect right now for doing all of that, but we’re looking at having freeway all the way through Sedgwick County.”
In the short term on Wichita’s west side, Hein said, the ramp from West Street to eastbound Kellogg is expected to be open by mid-May. By Memorial Day, he said, West Street under Kellogg is expected to be open with two lanes in each direction (in addition to turn lanes).
Question: Christopher Parisho said he notices Wichita police on Kellogg watching traffic and writing tickets at different times, but not so much during morning and afternoon rush hour times. Do officers hold back from pulling over vehicles during peak travel times on Kellogg?
Answer: Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said the answer is no.
“Officers use judgment to decide when to turn on their lights and sirens to execute a vehicle stop,” Woodrow said in an e-mail. “When a vehicle is being pulled over, the vehicle should pull immediately to the left as long as it is safe to do so. Officers will make initial contact with the driver and provide them details on where they would like the driver to go.”
Comment: Connie Streit said in her comment that it’s the drivers who need to adjust to the construction zones: “It’s not the construction, it’s the drivers that don’t want to merge and sit in traffic that cause the accidents. And people – stay off your cell phones!”
Answer: “It’s unfortunate that we have to inconvenience people, but it drives the economy,” Hein said. “The fact that we can move goods and services and people as efficiently as we do in Wichita is important.
“Every time I go through Oklahoma City, I see just as much construction. I was in Kansas City recently – it was crazy. Lots of work going on up there.”
Hein also said KDOT encourages Wichita commuters to take advantage of the Wichita metro construction information webpage and the “Wichway” site, which offers up-to-the-minute travel times and traffic cameras.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
