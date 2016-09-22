Ramp connecting I-235 to Kellogg closing Monday

A major ramp linking I-235 to Kellogg will close for as long as a year on Monday, officials said.
The ramp connecting southbound I-235 to westbound Kellogg will shut down as the reconstruction of the interchange connecting the two major routes in west Wichita continues, Kansas Department of Transportation spokesman Tom Hein said in a statement.
The closure is necessary to build two bridges over the Big Ditch: one for the southbound I-235 ramp to westbound U.S. 54 and one for the flyover ramp from northbound I-235 to westbound U.S. 54.
Detour signs will direct southbound I-235 traffic to exit at K-42, turn left onto K-42 then left again onto northbound I-235. The detour traffic will then travel north to the exit to westbound U.S. 54.
The ramp is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. on Monday, Hein said.
More information on the project is available at www.235kelloggcentral.com.
