Hundreds say goodbye to Rooster, police dog killed in line of duty

As the mournful tones of bagpipes sounded at Century II, they were joined by a mix of barks and yips.
For the first time in the city’s history, Wichita on Friday bade farewell to a police dog killed in the line of duty.
“Quite honestly, I owe my life to him,” Officer Daniel Gumm said of his partner, Rooster, a Belgian Malinois who had been on duty for nearly five years.
Rooster was shot to death on the night of March 18 as he attempted to apprehend an armed man at a south Wichita mobile home park. Police have said Kevin C. Perry, 25, fired a shot at Rooster, and officers — believing Perry was shooting at them — fired at Perry and killed him.
Rooster died almost immediately after being shot, Chief Gordon Ramsay said Friday.
About 250 people gathered at Exhibition Hall in Century II for the memorial service, as well as K-9 dogs from law enforcement agencies across the state. The service was punctuated by the sound of dogs yelping and sometimes even growling at each other.
People in the crowd wiped tears from their eyes and faces as a video tribute to Rooster played to the haunting lyrics from the heavy metal band Disturbed’s version of “The Sound of Silence.”
In brief remarks that opened the service, Ramsay offered his condolences to Gumm and his family, noting their loss. Police dogs are not only a member of the police department, he said, they are a member of their handler’s family.
Police chaplain Dave Henion called dogs a gift from God.
“God has blessed us with dogs … and especially Rooster,” Henion said. “If Rooster hadn’t been there that night, would one of our officers have been shot?”
Gumm said Rooster knew only two speeds: full stop and full throttle. There was no in between.
It took them a good four years to really hit their stride together, Gumm said, but Rooster was at his best in the last several months. He was relentless and had a legendary bite, as suspects and an unfortunate Kansas Highway Patrol trooper could attest.
“It’s difficult to explain your relationship with your dog … especially in life-and-death situations,” Gumm said.
Rooster was a hero, Henion said, for putting his life on the line for the sake of others. Officers had been called to the mobile home park to check on the report of a man with a gun.
“I can take solace in that: He died doing what he loved to do,” Gumm said.
Rooster’s body was cremated. The urn holding his ashes will be placed on display at Patrol South, the bureau where he served.
The ceremony ended with the playing of Taps, as people in the crowd struggled to hold back tears.
Judging by their whimpering, a few dogs in the audience were pretty sad, too.
