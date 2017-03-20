Police body camera photos show deadly confrontation

A Wichita police canine and 25-year-old man both were fatally shot Saturday night at a south-side mobile home park after officers responded to a 911 call from a woman saying the man was threatening her with a gun.
The Wichita Police Department on Monday afternoon released these still images captured by an officer’s body-worn camera to illustrate how Kevin C. Perry of Wichita and Rooster, the police dog, were shot:
The woman called 911 at about 7:51 p.m. Saturday, asking for help with a man who was threatening her with a gun and holding her hostage at Lamplighter Mobile Home Park, 2320 E. MacArthur, Lot A68. Officers arrived about at 8:01 p.m.
Police say Kevin C. Perry came out of the home at 8:28 p.m. as officers were preparing to contact him. He had his hands up, and officers were talking to him.
The encounter was brief; Perry told officers he was going back inside. He ignored commands, turned and walked back toward the porch and front door of the home. Rooster’s handler released him with orders to stop Perry. That’s when an officer noticed Perry had a handgun tucked into his waistband.
Rooster latched onto Perry on the porch steps.
Perry, police say, drew a handgun and fired at Rooster. Officers returned fire at 8:29 p.m., thinking Perry was shooting at them. One officer fired four shots; the other fired three.
Rooster let go of Perry and fell away. He retreated but collapsed. Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Rooster took bullets to his shoulder and neck and died quickly.
Officers found a handgun on the porch next to Perry when they went to check on him after the gunfire. He was wounded. He was pronounced dead later at a Wichita hospital.
Police say this is the Ruger LC9 handgun found next to Perry on the porch.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
