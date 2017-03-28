Body found in Congo could be that of missing man with Kansas ties

1:07 "Every day I'm going to give it my 100 percent best" Pause

1:16 Meet the new Wichita schools superintendent

0:51 Toby Keith's PSA for Ashland, Kansas, and surrounding areas after wildfires

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

1:21 Derby designer debuts bridal line

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

5:38 Bruce Weber after NCAA Tournament loss to Cincinnati

9:14 Jerry Moran talks about Kansas wildfires from U.S. Senate floor

0:18 Miege sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl