‘We’re hopeful’ – but parents knew Congo kidnapping was a possibility

A Harvey County couple was hoping Tuesday for a positive outcome after learning their son had been kidnapped over the weekend in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Michael Sharp, the son of John Sharp and Michele Miller Sharp of Hesston, was one of six people who were kidnapped Sunday in the Central African nation, John Sharp said.
Michael Sharp, 34, was doing humanitarian work for the United Nations in the region when he was taken. A U.N. worker was also kidnapped, along with four Congolese – three motorcycle drivers and a translator – in the country’s Kasai Central province, according to a report by the Associated Press.
John Sharp, a professor at Hesston College, was in Illinois to launch some research on Monday when he learned of the kidnapping.
“We’re hopeful,” John Sharp said. “The U.N. has been good about staying in touch with us. M.J. is resourceful. He’s smart, he knows the culture, knows the games. If anybody can get out, he will.”
Zahida Katalan of Sweden was the other U.N. worker taken. John Sharp was on his way back to Hesston on Tuesday after being stranded for a time in Chicago due to a winter weather system affecting the Midwest.
According to an AP report on Monday, it was not clear, according to a spokesman for the Congo government, when the kidnapping occurred near the village of Ngombe. The spokesman said the kidnappers have not yet been identified.
Congo is home to multiple militias competing for stakes in this vast Central African nation’s rich mineral resources. According to the U.S. State Department’s website, there is ongoing instability in the country, with sporadic violence reported, and U.S. citizens are warned to avoid unnecessary travel there.
After finishing college, Michael Sharp spent three years in Germany working to provide counseling for U.S. troops who had expressed an interest in becoming conscientious objectors, his father said.
Before working for the United Nations, Michael Sharp worked for three years for the Mennonite Central Committee in Central Africa.
“Part of what M.J. has done (in the Congo) is establish relationships with militia leaders,” John Sharp said. “Apparently, he had some success in persuading some to give up child soldiers.
“M.J. is committed to finding nonviolent ways to resolve conflict. He is aware that 20 years of violence in eastern Congo has solved nothing – he was working to find a better way.”
John and Michele Sharp would hear from their son periodically, they said, though he was known to be focused on his work. John Sharp last spoke with the man his family knows as “M.J.” in late February, he said.
“We came to terms with his work quite some time ago,” John Sharp said. “We have known that this is his life and passion. We are fully supportive. We’re concerned, yes, but we have visualized this moment. We’ve hoped it would not come, but we’ve known that it could.”
The U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa said in a statement that it was aware of the reports of a missing U.S. citizen.
“Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment,” it said, referring questions to the U.N. press office.
The U.S. Department of State was monitoring the situation, according to a statement sent by the embassy.
“The U.S. Department of State has no higher priority than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities and cooperate fully in their search efforts,” the statement said.
Michael Sharp grew up in Indiana, where his parents lived before they moved to south-central Kansas in 2005. He now makes his home in Albuquerque when not working abroad.
“We’re hoping for a resolution that does not include violence, and we’ve expressed that to the (United Nations),” John Sharp said. “It would be ironic if that were used to rescue him when he has committed his life to nonviolent resolution.
“We hope and pray for his rescue and delivery.”
