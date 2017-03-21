Anderson remembered as intense, cheerful woman at memorial

Considering the 54-day public ordeal she’d just endured, wondering whether her missing daughter was still alive, Liz Anderson could have been forgiven had she shut the doors to strangers and the media at Toni Anderson’s life celebration in Wichita on Tuesday.
Instead, she helped organize an upbeat service where she and her daughter’s family and friends closed out her daughter’s story with prayers, a balloon launch and remembrances.
They spoke of an intense and cheerful woman-child who lived as an old soul in a life-span of only 20 years. And Liz Anderson welcomed all comers at the front of Risen Savior Lutheran Church, even hugging a reporter, then fixing his misshapen shirt collar.
“So many people got caught up in the story, I wanted to do this celebration for them,” she said.
“I want them to know about how we are celebrating her.”
Family and friends showed photos of a child, and then a woman, born with a relentlessly cheerful face, with wide-set eyes framed by a long shock of blonde hair.
They told how she could talk endlessly about music, musicians, and politics, and how she wanted to earn a degree in political science.
It was love at first sight when he first met her two years ago, said Pete Sanchez, Toni’s boyfriend. She was so beautiful, he said, that he spent weeks mistakenly thinking, even as Toni hovered near him, about how she was way out of his league.
“We were going to take over the world,” he told hundreds of her friends in church. “And we wanted nothing more than to see each other every day.”
Anderson’s life celebration on Tuesday came after an ordeal in which Anderson, a college student from Wichita, went missing for 54 days, after disappearing after work in Kansas City on Jan. 15.
In the weeks that followed, police and Liz Anderson, wondered whether she’d been kidnapped by human traffickers. People moved by her story, including strangers unknown to her, took to social media with photos and images of hand-written signs saying “Bring Toni Home.”
Searchers found her body on March 10, in her car, submerged in the Missouri River. Police later ruled her death there as an accident.
Friends told how many of the family or community events she attended became events solely because she showed up. “Toni’s here!”
They told of late-night gatherings where Toni helped carve 40 pumpkins for Halloween. They told of how she saw the good in others, how she talked politics non-stop, in a way that never disrespected views contrary to hers. Sanchez told how he and she texted and talked non-stop about music she loved, and how he wrote songs for her while she sat by his side and blogged relentlessly about music.
Close friend Roxanne Townsend told of how, after Toni’s disappearance, she met Toni in a dream.
“Sorry I’m late,” Toni told her, in the dream.
“Where have you been?” Roxanne asked.
“I’ve been at home,” Toni replied.
And now she’s truly at home, Townsend told Toni’s family and friends.
“And I hope Toni visits you all in your dreams, too.”
