Police ID man fatally shot Saturday by officers

Wichita police identified the man shot and killed Saturday in an officer-involved shooting that also claimed the life of a police dog as Kevin C. Perry, 25.
Rooster, one of the department’s canine officers, died after taking bullets to his neck and shoulder. He is the first Wichita police dog to die in the line of duty, Chief Gordon Ramsay said during a news briefing Monday morning.
Ramsay said officers responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Park shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday after a woman called 911 saying Perry had held her hostage and threatened her with a gun. Perry came out of a home there with his hands up, Ramsay said, but then turned around to go back inside.
It was then that Rooster’s handler released him with commands to stop Perry, he said. Immediately afterward one of the officers noticed a gun tucked into Perry’s waistband and shouted a warning so others on scene were aware of the weapon.
By then, Rooster had grabbed onto Perry’s leg. And Perry reached for his gun, prompting two police officers to fire, Ramsay said.
Ramsay said one officer, an 11-year veteran of the department, shot four rounds. The other, a two-year veteran, shot three.
Perry was hit and pronounced dead at a Wichita hospital at 9:18 p.m., according to Ramsay and police records.
Ramsay said, based on a review of video footage captured during Saturday’s events, it appears Perry shot Rooster. But he said a necropsy – an autopsy performed on an animal – will determine which weapon actually fired the fatal shots.
Although Rooster was one of the police canines that showcased new ballistics vests for dogs a few years ago, Ramsay said he was not wearing one at the time of the shooting.
The dog’s handler, he said, did not have time to put one on Rooster and didn’t know Perry was armed when he was released.
