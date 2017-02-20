$25,000 raised so far for injured Wichita officer, foundation says

Since Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn was run over by a fleeing suspect in a stolen SUV on Feb. 7, the foundation accepting donations on his behalf has received about $25,000.
As of Monday, $10,000 has gone to Arterburn’s family to pay for their expenses, said Paul Zamorano, president and founder of the Honore Adversis Foundation.
The other $15,000 – and 100 percent of all funds received in the future – will go to the family when they need it, he said.
Fundraising efforts have drawn “an overwhelming response from the community,” Zamorano said.
The $25,000 may not include all proceeds from various restaurant and business fundraisers, he added.
The foundation is an affiliate of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, the Wichita police union.
Arterburn, a 25-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department and south side beat officer, remains in critical condition, the Wichita Police Department said on Twitter and on its Facebook page Monday. He suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain when he was struck while using a tire-deflation device at Topeka and Kincaid and is “still fighting” to recover, the department and its spokespeople have said several times over the past two weeks.
Justin Terrazas, 31, remains in jail in connection with the case. He faces several charges, including aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer.
Zamorano said in addition to funds raised specifically for Arterburn, the Honore Adversis Foundation also gave his family $1,000 the day after he was hospitalized to pay for immediate needs.
Since its creation last February, the all-volunteer, nonprofit foundation has given money to three officers, including Arterburn, and their families. Its mission is to provide financial help to members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 when line-of-duty deaths, serious injuries, medical conditions and personal hardships strike. The union has about 580 members.
“Brian’s incident is a perfect reason why we got it established,” Zamorano said of the foundation, whose Latin name means “honor during adversity.”
For Arterburn’s family, the “main thing is for (them) … to concentrate on Brian and him getting better,” he said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Upcoming fundraisers
Here are some upcoming and ongoing fundraisers for Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn, who was critically injured in the line of duty on Feb. 7. Part or all of the proceeds will go to the Honore Adversis Foundation, which has been asked by Arterburn’s family to accept donations on his behalf.
▪ Dinner at Distillery 244 Old Town, 244 N. Mosley, 5-8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $5 for ages 15 and under, $10 for ages 16 and older and will be sold at the door. Half of sales will go to the Honore Adversis Foundation for Arterburn. The dinner is hosted by Coffee with a Cop and the Wichita Police Department.
▪ Wichita Wagonmasters chili feed, Second and Meade in Old Town Square, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Wristbands for chili plus toppings are $10; drinks cost extra. All money raised will go to the foundation for Arterburn. T-shirts supporting him will also be sold.
▪ T-shirt sales are ongoing and include two styles: Gray “#BlueForBrian” shirts cost $15 to $16 and can be ordered at https://blueforbrian.itemorder.com/sale. Black shirts, which have an inspirational saying and “ICT LOVES WPD” on them, are $15 to $20 and can be ordered by e-mailing ictloveswichita@yahoo.com. For each shirt sold, $10 will go to the Honore Adversis Foundation.
▪ Proceeds from jewelry sales through “Keep Collective with Andrea Kemp” will also go to Arterburn. Pieces can be viewed and purchased at www.keepcollective.com/soc/o3c89.
▪ Donate directly to the Honore Adversis Foundation at www.thin-blue-line.org.
