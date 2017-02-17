Wagonmasters throw together chili feed to help injured officer

Usually, the Wichita Wagonmasters cook large amounts of chili only in September for the popular Wichita Wagonmaster’s Downtown Chili Cookoff.
But when they have a good reason, they’ll also cook off season.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Wagonmasters will be putting on a chili feed in Old Town Square, Second and Mead, with the goal of raising money to benefit Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn, who suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain after being run over by a stolen car on on Feb. 7. He’s still in critical condition at a local hospital.
The Wagonmasters, a group of local businessmen who help promote Wichita and organize charity events throughout the year, will set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 in front of the Warren Old Town Theatre in Old Town Square. For a $10 donation, they’ll serve bowls of chili made using their famous recipe, and all the toppings will be available, too. They’ll also have soda on site for purchase and are trying to get mobile bar set up, too.
All the money raised will be donated to the Honore Adversis Foundation, which provides financial assistance and support to Wichita police officers who are hurt in the line of duty. And depending on turnout, said head Wagonmaster Brad Fitts, they could raise a large amount of money. Nearly all the supplies are being donated. Cargill is giving the meat for the chili. Carlos O’ Kelly’s is donating the toppings. and the Warren Theatres, Sam’s Club and Fugate Enterprises also are making donations.
