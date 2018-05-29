Bombardier will be bringing more new business jet work to Wichita

Bombardier announced new business jets over the weekend, and work on one of them will be coming to Wichita.
At a press event Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland, Montreal-based Bombardier Business Aircraft unveiled two new variants of its large cabin Global business jets: the 5500 and the 6500.
The Global 5500 is a variant of the Global 5000, interior completions work of which it announced last November would be moved from Canada to Wichita in the second half of this year. The company expects to add 100 jobs in Wichita with the move.
Bombardier spokesman Mark Masluch confirmed in an e-mail that interior completions work on the new 5500 will also come to Wichita.
". . . the 5500 will share the same completions line," he said in the e-mail. "We will be working on both aircraft."
The addition of the 5500 work in Wichita — which would include the installation of bulkheads, seats and cabinetry — practically guarantees many more years of work than completions would on the 5000, a nearly 13-year-old plane.
"I think it's a very smart move," business aviation forecaster Rolland Vincent said Tuesday. "The 5000 was very much on the decline. I think this should rejuvenate demand."
Bombardier said the 5500 and 6500 add new Rolls-Royce Pearl engines — which were certified earlier this year — a new trailing-edge on the wing and new Rockwell-Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics package that Bombardier is branding as its Vision flight deck.
The 5500 will be priced at $46 million and the 6500 at $56 million, Masluch said.
