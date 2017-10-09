More Videos

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet 1:42

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet

Pause
What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit 1:08

Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit

Building new bridges over Kellogg 2:49

Building new bridges over Kellogg

How K-State's Powercat logo came to be 1:31

How K-State's Powercat logo came to be

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston 2:28

Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston

Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block 0:54

Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 2:20

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans

Campus vs. Maize Highlights 1:50

Campus vs. Maize Highlights

  • Look inside the Global 7000 business jet

    Bombardier's newest and biggest business jet features a four-zone cabin with a living and bedroom. Video by Jerry Siebenmark

Bombardier's newest and biggest business jet features a four-zone cabin with a living and bedroom. Video by Jerry Siebenmark jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com
Bombardier's newest and biggest business jet features a four-zone cabin with a living and bedroom. Video by Jerry Siebenmark jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Aviation

Bombardier’s new Global 7000 jet makes its debut at NBAA

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

October 09, 2017 6:30 AM

LAS VEGAS

Bombardier on Sunday debuted its new Global 7000 business jet at the static display area of the National Business Aviation Association Convention, which begins Tuesday.

Along with the unveiling of the Global 7000 FTV — flight test vehicle 4 — Bombardier Business Aircraft provided an update on the $72.8 million, ultra long-range 19 passenger business jet.

Coleal said the four aircraft undergoing flight testing at the Bombardier Flight Test Center in Wichita have collectively accumulated nearly 900 flight hours, and the aircraft remains on track for entry into service in the second half of 2018.

The Global 7000 is one of two key aircraft programs — the C Series commercial passenger jet is the other — for the Montreal-based company and its Wichita site that also manufactures the Learjet 75, services Bombardier’s entire line up of business jets and employs 1,600 people.

Coleal said assembly of the fifth and final Global 7000 flight test jet is complete and it is expected to make its first flight soon.

He noted that the interior of the Global 7000, which FTV4 is outfitted with along with a white and gold paint scheme, is the basis for a new interior called the Premiere cabin for the smaller Global 5000 and 6000 jets already in production.

“The Global 700 interior inspired new and innovative features inside the Premier Cabin, unifying the Global family,” Coleal said.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet

View More Video