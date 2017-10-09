Bombardier’s new Global 7000 jet makes its debut at NBAA

Bombardier on Sunday debuted its new Global 7000 business jet at the static display area of the National Business Aviation Association Convention, which begins Tuesday.

Along with the unveiling of the Global 7000 FTV — flight test vehicle 4 — Bombardier Business Aircraft provided an update on the $72.8 million, ultra long-range 19 passenger business jet.

Coleal said the four aircraft undergoing flight testing at the Bombardier Flight Test Center in Wichita have collectively accumulated nearly 900 flight hours, and the aircraft remains on track for entry into service in the second half of 2018.

The Global 7000 is one of two key aircraft programs — the C Series commercial passenger jet is the other — for the Montreal-based company and its Wichita site that also manufactures the Learjet 75, services Bombardier’s entire line up of business jets and employs 1,600 people.

Coleal said assembly of the fifth and final Global 7000 flight test jet is complete and it is expected to make its first flight soon.

He noted that the interior of the Global 7000, which FTV4 is outfitted with along with a white and gold paint scheme, is the basis for a new interior called the Premiere cabin for the smaller Global 5000 and 6000 jets already in production.

“The Global 700 interior inspired new and innovative features inside the Premier Cabin, unifying the Global family,” Coleal said.