Spirit Aero unveils seven-story building tied to $1 billion expansion, new jobs

Spirit AeroSystems revealed plans on Monday for a 150,000-square-foot building it first announced late last year as part of a $1 billion expansion that includes 1,000 new jobs.
The new building, which Spirit calls its Global Digital Logistics Center, will house and distribute the 2.3 million aircraft parts Spirit uses throughout its Wichita factory on south Oliver. It also will free up space in a building next door to create what company officials are calling a "center of excellence in material cutting."
The new building replaces 500,000 square feet of space throughout its south Oliver campus to store parts.
It will do so by building up — seven stories up, said Ron Rabe, Spirit senior vice president of fabrication and supply chain.
The new building will use automation to house and retrieve those parts
"As our production rates increase . . . and we expand work on other programs, the timely logistics and delivery of aircraft components becomes even more critical to ensure our success," he said.
Improvements in technology and automation will allow Spirit to better handle the receipt and delivery of more than 51,000 parts daily in the new building.
"This new digital logistics center will help us manage that at four times the rate of productivity," Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said. "It will reduce our dock-to-stock, it will improve our picking accuracy and prod and it will make us a more efficient manufacturer as we serve the 11 million square feet of manufacturing space that we have here in Wichita."
Rabe said even with the automation some of the 1,000 new jobs Spirit is creating from its expansion will be assigned to the new building, though he wouldn't say how many.
Nearly half of the building, located on east Colfax Street just north of Spirit's main plant, will be paid for by the city of Wichita and Sedgwick County — $7 million from the county and $3 million from the city.
It's part of a $1 billion expansion plan announced by the company in December 2018. That plan includes the addition of 1,000 new jobs, most of which will be for production of Boeing commercial aircraft fuselages and related parts.
Comments