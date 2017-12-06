Spirit plans major growth in Wichita, adding 1,000 jobs

More Videos 1:39 An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City Pause 2:01 Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 1:16 Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:23 B-21 Raider strike bomber 2:16 Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall press conference (Dec. 5) 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:34 Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 2:32 McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:23 What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017) Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com