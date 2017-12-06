Spirit plans major growth in Wichita, adding 1,000 jobs

More Videos

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

Pause
Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:16

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

B-21 Raider strike bomber

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall press conference (Dec. 5) 2:16

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall press conference (Dec. 5)

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students 1:34

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:32

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

  • Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

    Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017)

Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com
Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Aviation

Spirit plans major growth in Wichita, adding 1,000 jobs

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

December 06, 2017 12:16 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the next two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday.

It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site, he said, over the next five years.

Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room.

The announcement solidifies Spirit’s presence in Wichita “for decades to come,” the company said in a news release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Wichita is our headquarters and the hub of our operations,” Gentile said in the news release. “Our workforce is unparalleled, with generations of aircraft employees who have worked in our plant. And now future generations will have those same opportunities.”

Most of the new jobs will be hourly, including sheet metal mechanics, composite technicians and CNC machine operators, the company said in the news release. They will pay on average $56,000 a year, not including bonuses and overtime.

Spirit is working with Wichita, Sedgwick County and the state to build a $14.5 million building that it will lease on the north side of its property. The building will be “hundreds of thousands of square feet,” Gentile said, adding an exact size has not yet been determined.

He said construction on it will begin in 2018.

The new jobs and plant growth aren’t tied to any specific program, but rather to many, including the 737 Max, 787 and defense work such as the B-21 Bomber.

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer called it one of the most important announcements in Kansas in the past several years.

He said the growth at Spirit also would fuel thousands of jobs at smaller suppliers supporting Spirit.

More Videos

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

Pause
Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:16

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

B-21 Raider strike bomber

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall press conference (Dec. 5) 2:16

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall press conference (Dec. 5)

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students 1:34

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:32

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

  • B-21 Raider strike bomber

    Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems celebrated its role on the new B-21 Raider long-range strike bomber at an event Friday with contractor Northrop Grumman. (Courtesy of Northrop Grumman/June 2, 2017)

B-21 Raider strike bomber

Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems celebrated its role on the new B-21 Raider long-range strike bomber at an event Friday with contractor Northrop Grumman. (Courtesy of Northrop Grumman/June 2, 2017)

More Videos

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

Pause
Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:16

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

B-21 Raider strike bomber

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall press conference (Dec. 5) 2:16

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall press conference (Dec. 5)

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students 1:34

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:32

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

  • Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

    A 737 fuselage with airplane seats and a screen was delivered to Exploration Place by Spirit AeroSystems on Tuesday. The “fuselage theater” is a key piece of Exploration Place’s “Design, Build, Fly" exhibit opening on Dec. 2.

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

A 737 fuselage with airplane seats and a screen was delivered to Exploration Place by Spirit AeroSystems on Tuesday. The “fuselage theater” is a key piece of Exploration Place’s “Design, Build, Fly" exhibit opening on Dec. 2.

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

Pause
Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:16

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

B-21 Raider strike bomber

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall press conference (Dec. 5) 2:16

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall press conference (Dec. 5)

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students 1:34

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:32

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

  • Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

    Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017)

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

View More Video