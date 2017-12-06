Spirit plans major growth in Wichita, adding 1,000 jobs

Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the next two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday.
It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site, he said, over the next five years.
Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room.
The announcement solidifies Spirit’s presence in Wichita “for decades to come,” the company said in a news release.
“Wichita is our headquarters and the hub of our operations,” Gentile said in the news release. “Our workforce is unparalleled, with generations of aircraft employees who have worked in our plant. And now future generations will have those same opportunities.”
Most of the new jobs will be hourly, including sheet metal mechanics, composite technicians and CNC machine operators, the company said in the news release. They will pay on average $56,000 a year, not including bonuses and overtime.
Spirit is working with Wichita, Sedgwick County and the state to build a $14.5 million building that it will lease on the north side of its property. The building will be “hundreds of thousands of square feet,” Gentile said, adding an exact size has not yet been determined.
He said construction on it will begin in 2018.
The new jobs and plant growth aren’t tied to any specific program, but rather to many, including the 737 Max, 787 and defense work such as the B-21 Bomber.
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer called it one of the most important announcements in Kansas in the past several years.
He said the growth at Spirit also would fuel thousands of jobs at smaller suppliers supporting Spirit.
