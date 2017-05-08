Global 7000 jet’s wing supplier contemplates insolvency

The supplier of the wing to Bombardier Business Aircraft’s new Global 7000 business jet is thinking about insolvency.
On Friday Triumph Group filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission an amended credit agreement that “also provides the Company’s Vought Aircraft Division … with the option, if necessary, to commence voluntary insolvency proceedings within 90 days of the Eighth Amendment Effective Date,” Triumph said in the filing.
According to the filing, the amended credit agreement separates the Vought division, also known as Triumph Aerostructures LLC, from being a “Subsidiary Co-Borrower” to Triumph.
Triumph said in the filing the move is intended to “provide the Vought entities with greater financial flexibility to address their significant cash utilization relative to certain contracts.”
Triumph has been struggling with costs and cash flow and for the better part of a year has been under a restructuring to get them under control.
On Monday, analysts said in notes to investors that they think higher costs to manufacture the Global 7000 wing are partly the reason for the changes to Triumph’s credit agreement.
Seth Seifman of J.P. Morgan noted the lawsuit Triumph brought against Bombardier early this year for failing to pay “certain non-recurring expenses” during the Global 7000’s development. He estimated Triumph’s spending on development of the 7000’s wing so far at about $600 million.
“… We believe TGI needs a settlement with Bombardier that recognizes the higher recurring cost of the wing so that Triumph has the potential to earn an acceptable return on the program from here,” Seifman wrote.
“Triumph’s contemplation of insolvency in Aerostructures may therefore be a negotiating tactic on some level but it is not one that we believe management would undertake lightly or wholly unnecessarily.”
Bombardier has two Global 7000s in flight test in Wichita. It plans to begin deliveries of them in 2018.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
