January 5, 2017 9:58 AM

Supplier Triumph suing Bombardier over Global 7000 jet

By Jerry Siebenmark

Triumph Group disclosed Thursday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it has filed a lawsuit against Bombardier for delays and wing design changes to the Montreal-based planemaker’s Global 7000 business jet.

Triumph Group said in the filing that Bombardier failed to pay its Triumph Aerostructures unit “certain non-recurring expenses” during the development phase of the Global 7000. It also alleges design changes to the jet’s wing and delays in the program resulted in $340 million being owed to Triumph. Triumph is seeking that $340 million through its lawsuit filed in the Quebec Superior Court, District of Montreal, Triumph said in the filing.

Triumph said it continues to support the Global 7000 program.

The jet is Bombardier’s largest and longest-range business jet to date. The company announced in May 2015 it would push back by two years the entry-into-service date of the Global 7000, which made its first flight in November 2016 and is now in its flight test program at the Bombardier Flight Test Center in Wichita.

Bombardier's biggest business jet arrives in Wichita

Bombardier's newest and longest-range business jet, the Global 7000, landed in Wichita shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. The first Global 7000 flight test vehicle is in the Air Capital as part of the aircraft's flight test program. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Global 7000 makes first flight

Bombardier Business Aircraft's Global 7000 made its first flight Friday from the company's Toronto Downsview facility. The flight lasted two hours and 27 minutes (courtesy Bombardier).

 

