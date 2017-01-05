Supplier Triumph suing Bombardier over Global 7000 jet

Triumph Group disclosed Thursday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it has filed a lawsuit against Bombardier for delays and wing design changes to the Montreal-based planemaker’s Global 7000 business jet.
Triumph Group said in the filing that Bombardier failed to pay its Triumph Aerostructures unit “certain non-recurring expenses” during the development phase of the Global 7000. It also alleges design changes to the jet’s wing and delays in the program resulted in $340 million being owed to Triumph. Triumph is seeking that $340 million through its lawsuit filed in the Quebec Superior Court, District of Montreal, Triumph said in the filing.
Triumph said it continues to support the Global 7000 program.
The jet is Bombardier’s largest and longest-range business jet to date. The company announced in May 2015 it would push back by two years the entry-into-service date of the Global 7000, which made its first flight in November 2016 and is now in its flight test program at the Bombardier Flight Test Center in Wichita.
