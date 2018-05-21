There's a new ethanol plant going up in Colwich

A new production plant is projected to bring as many as 200 jobs to Colwich.
Element LLC, a collaboration between ICM Holdings and The Andersons, Inc., is opening an ethanol plant north of its headquarters in Colwich, company officials announced. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday afternoon on Union Avenue.
The plant will produce ethanol, cellulosic ethanol and "co-products" such as animal feed and corn oil, according to a company statement. It is projected to open next spring, said Adriana Albornoz, a spokeswoman for the company.
About 60 employees will work directly for Element, Albornoz said, while another 140 or so will be indirect employees.
The new plant will be built on top of the now-closed Abengoa ethanol plant. ICM bought the former Abengoa plant in 2016.
When announcing plans for the new plant last year, company officials projected the new bio-refinery would cost $175 million.
