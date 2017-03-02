Colwich company plans to build $175 million bio-refinery

Ethanol pioneer ICM announced Thursday that it is in the final stages of planning a $175 million advanced bio-refinery in Colwich.
The plant, called ICM Element, will showcase all of the company’s new technologies – including producing syngas and cellulosic ethanol – and use selective milling and fiber separation technology, according to a news release.
The company expects to add more than 50 permanent jobs, as well as many construction jobs. At full production, it will also buy more than 22 million bushels of corn and sorghum mainly from local farmers.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments