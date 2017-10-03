Business

East Wichita call center hiring for seasonal jobs

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

October 03, 2017 9:50 AM

Five Star Call Centers in east Wichita is hosting a job fair through Thursday for seasonal positions at the inbound call center.

The Seasonal Customer Service Representative positions are for 20 to 40 hours a week. The jobs entail helping customers with questions about goods and services offered by Five Star clients through e-mail, live chat and phone calls.

Five Star said in a news release some candidates could later be offered regular employment with the company.

Applicants are encouraged to first apply online at fivestarcallcenters.com/about/careers before attending its job fair, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Ruffin Building, 9111 E. Douglas, Annex 100.

