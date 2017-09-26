Chip and Joanna Gaines announce they’re done with ‘Fixer Upper’

Offer a supportive arm, ear and hammer today to the “Fixer Upper” fan in your life.

On Tuesday morning, home makeover celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines announced on their blog that season five of their popular HGTV show “Fixer Upper” will be their last.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” the couple posted on their website, magnoliamarket.com. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The post, which also included a video of the couple explaining their decision, addressed rumors that have been flying online about the couple’s marriage and other scandals.

“Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment.

“Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

The couple was launched into national celebrity by their HGTV show, which is based in Waco, Texas. Chip, a real estate agent, and Joanna, a designer, would find out-of-date homes in the central Texas town for couples and transform them into dream homes. Their popularity has lead to the couple opening several businesses in Waco, including a market and a cupcake bakery.

Joanna Gaines was born in Kansas and attended elementary school in Rose Hill.

Season 5 of “Fixer Upper” will air on HGTV in November.