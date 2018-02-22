Former NFL star’s two Wichita restaurants closed for nonpayment of taxes

Wichita’s two Wings & Things restaurants, owned by Wichita native and former NFL star Kamerion Wimbley, are closed. Both of the restaurants have signs on the doors posted by the Kansas Department of Revenue saying that they have been seized for non-payment of taxes.

The original Wings & Things, which Wimbley opened in 2013 at 2800 E. Central, and the second restaurant, which has been operating at 2624 E. 21st Street since 2016, have been closed since Wednesday morning. The restaurant at 2800 E. Central also now has a padlock on the front door.

According to a news release from the Kansas Department of Revenue, its agents executed tax warrants on Wednesday and seized the assets of "Wings & Things Llc, Kamerion Wimbley" for nonpayment of state sales tax and withholding tax totaling $82,329.50.

Contacted on Thursday morning, Wimbley said that he was working on the issue.

“We are currently looking into the matter and fully anticipate being back up and running in the near future,” he said.

The news release also said that all seized assets will be sold at public auction and that the money raised would go toward the delinquent taxes.

Last month, Wimbley –a Northwest High graduate who now lives in Tampa – told the Eagle that he was trying to start a new Wichita business incubator to help other start businesses. He also said he hoped to expand Wings & Things to markets outside Wichita.

He also owns several other businesses, including two Twice as Nice Barbershops and a just-opened Stadium Sports Fitness.

On Monday, the Kansas Department of Revenue also closed another restaurant – Las Palmas in Andover – for nonpayment of taxes.