Kamerion Wimbley tackles business deals, a new incubator in Wichita

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:21 Harrison Ford visits Doo-Dah Diner Pause 1:45 Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home 3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 1:30 New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake 1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 0:48 Kansas celebrates its 157th birthday 1:57 Visiting sports writer now a Wichita dining believer 1:10 Baseline View: Reaves’ threes and Shaq’s dunks tell the story of WSU win over Tulsa 2:32 Find out where Austin Reaves' three-pointers total lands in the WSU record books 1:30 Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former NFL player Kamerion Wimbley was in Wichita this month to meet with business and community leaders about a new incubator he is creating to help disadvantaged Wichitans start businesses. While here, he toured his former neighborhood. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com

Former NFL player Kamerion Wimbley was in Wichita this month to meet with business and community leaders about a new incubator he is creating to help disadvantaged Wichitans start businesses. While here, he toured his former neighborhood. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com