Las Palmas in Andover is closed. The restaurant and its assets were seized on Monday for failure to pay taxes.
Las Palmas in Andover is closed. The restaurant and its assets were seized on Monday for failure to pay taxes. Courtesy photo
Las Palmas in Andover is closed. The restaurant and its assets were seized on Monday for failure to pay taxes. Courtesy photo
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

Longtime restaurant $31,000 behind in taxes is closed by Kansas Department of Revenue

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

February 21, 2018 02:09 PM

A Mexican restaurant that’s operated in Andover for more than 10 years has been closed since Monday after being seized by the state for failure to pay taxes.

A news release from the Kansas Department of Revenue said that the department, accompanied by the Andover Police department, executed tax warrants at Las Palmas, 119 W. Central in Andover, on Monday morning. The restaurant’s assets were seized for nonpayment of retail sales tax, liquor tax and withholding tax totaling $31,363.56.

The restaurant, usually bustling, now sits empty with public notices on the doors.

Las Palmas is owned by Samuel Torres. On Wednesday, the restaurant’s general manager, Adriana Molina, described Las Palmas as a small, family-owned restaurant that has had some of the same troubles many small businesses do.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“There were some tax issues we were working on and trying to resolve, but unfortunately, we didn’t have enough time or money to do so,” she said.

Molina said the owners are reorganizing and reassessing and trying to determine if they’ll be able to reopen elsewhere. She said she hoped to post plans about the restaurant’s future on its Facebook page by the end of the week.

The news release listed assets seized as including all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory, and personal property belonging to the owner. The assets will be sold at public auction, it said, and the proceeds will pay for the delinquent taxes.

Las Palmas had been operating in Andover since 2008 and specialized in dishes like molcajetes and $1 margaritas on Thursday.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A look inside the new Meddys 0:44

A look inside the new Meddys

Pause
Popular local coffee house about to get bigger 1:52

Popular local coffee house about to get bigger

A demo of the high-tech menu at Chisholm's American Beef & Ale House 0:38

A demo of the high-tech menu at Chisholm's American Beef & Ale House

Dining with Denise: The Flaming Cazuela is a Wichita legend 3:49

Dining with Denise: The Flaming Cazuela is a Wichita legend

Visiting sports writer now a Wichita dining believer 1:57

Visiting sports writer now a Wichita dining believer

Wichita Taco Tour awards best taco to south-side restaurant 1:24

Wichita Taco Tour awards best taco to south-side restaurant

Fried Pie shop a big hit in Park City 1:17

Fried Pie shop a big hit in Park City

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 0:51

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso 1:36

Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso

A look inside the new Meddys

View More Video