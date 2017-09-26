Mucho Wichita taco news, including an all-you-can-eat deal

Wichita restaurants are doing some deep taco thinking these days, resulting in all kinds of taco deals, taco offers and taco novelties.

And it’s all just in time for National Taco Day, which happens next week – on Oct. 4.

Here are several taco developments that you’ll want to be aware of:

1. All-you-can-eat tacos at Casa Martinez: This favorite Derby restaurant will observe National Taco Day on Oct. 4 by serving all-you-can-eat tacos for $6.99. Customers will start with three beef tacos served on choice of tortilla (fried flour, corn or soft flour) with beans and rice. If they have room for more tacos, they can get them. (No sharing, no to-go boxes, dine-in only.) The restaurant also will be serving half-price house margaritas all day. Casa Martinez is at 304 W. Greenway in Derby.

2. Late-night tacos at Egg Cetera: This breakfast restaurant at 242 N. Mosley just announced that it is now opening from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights to serve tacos to the late-night Old Town crowds. The owners of Egg Cetera also own Casa Del Charro at 2227 N. Arkansas, so they’ve got plenty of taco-making experience.

3. Blue tacos at Los Compadres: This restaurant at 3302 W. Central has just started serving blue corn tortilla tacos. They partnered with a company called Pinole Blue, which imports blue corn from the mountains of Chihuahua, Mexico. They’re calling their tacos “taco chooj.” Chooj is the word for “blue” in the Mayan language.

4. $1 tacos: Several Wichita restaurants serve $1 tacos. Some do it all the time, and some do it on special nights. At Los Compadres, 3302 W. Central, street tacos are $1 on Tuesdays. Magoos Bar and Grill at 2304 S. Oliver also has $1 tacos every Tuesday. At Taco Fajita, 1004 S. Meridian, street tacos are $1 every day.

5. National Taco Day Deal at On the Border: The On the Border restaurants at 1930 N. Rock Road and 2347 N. Maize Road will be serving 50 cent mini tacos all day long on National Taco Day, Oct. 4. They’re available only for dine-in customers.

6. Taco gift sets at Taco Bell: This chain restaurant is celebrating on Oct. 4 by offering $5 “National Taco Day Gift Sets” that include four different Taco Bell tacos: a crunchy taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos taco.