Greystone owner opening new restaurant concept at 21st and Greenwich

He’s conquered fine dining. So now, local entrepreneur John Arnold is moving into another tasty territory: Wine and pizza.
Arnold, who opened Greystone Steak & Seafood at 9719 E. 21st St. in August 2015, is working on another restaurateur that he hopes to have ready by spring. It’s called Oak & Pie Pizzeria and Wine Bar, and it will be next to the new Meddys at Village and Greenwich, the new development at 21st and Greenwich. (That’s the same development where the new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit also just opened.)
Arnold said the menu will feature pies made with artisan imported cheeses, hand-cut specialty meats and homemade crust. The pizzas will be baked in a mosaic tiled wood-burning oven.
The restaurant also will have an wine room enclosed in floor-to-ceiling glass, Arnold said. He also plans other baked items and salads, and he’ll serve lunch.
The interior will have a Restoration Hardware vibe, he said, with wrought iron touches, Edison blubs, wood floors, sturdy tables and a granite bar.
Stay tuned for more information as the restaurant progresses.
