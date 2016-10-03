Take a peek into the fancy new Meddys at 21st and Greenwich

Alex Harb’s new Meddys will open in a fancy new building near 21st and Greenwich at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
But on Monday, he gave me a sneak-peek tour.
The new Meddys is slick and modern and looks remarkably different from the one he opened at 7906 E. Harry in 2014. It has a gorgeous tile and cement floor, large and comfortable booths and an upscale outdoor patio with a stone fire place.
Harb also has made some other additions, including wine and beer (which should be available by Wednesday or Thursday) and a few new dishes, including a garlic-lover’s chicken dish that is full of flavor. (Harb advised me that you can actually kill the garlic on your breath by chewing on parsley, a trick I intend to try a.s.a.p.)
The menu will have the same Mediterranean and Lebanese-inspired menu as the original, but the food now will be served on real plates, not the paper plates he employed at his first restaurant. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Once the new Meddys is up and running, Harb said, he plans to remodel the original to match it. He hopes to have that project done by the end of January.
Watch my very short video to get a sneak-peak inside the new restaurant.
Comments