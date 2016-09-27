Wichita about to get three new eateries near 21st and Greenwich

If you frequent the intersection of 21st and Greenwich, your life is about to get a lot tastier.
Three anticipated new restaurants should be open there by early November.
Here’s a rundown of the latest:
Lola’s Bistro, 2146 N. Collective Lane: The pretty new sign is now up on Michael Abay’s long-awaited bistro at Soho Plaza within the Collective at East 21st and K-96, and people who’ve seen it are getting excited. Abay said he’s still waiting on a some key pieces of equipment but should start hiring staff in the next couple of weeks. He hopes to have a soft opening within four to six weeks. The restaurant will serve new American cuisine with French, Italian, Asian and Filipino flavors. Stay tuned for an update.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , 2244 N. Greenwich: Construction workers were busy this morning hammering away on the second location of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at the Village at Greenwich development. The sign is up on the restaurant, which should be open by mid-October. The first Wichita Dickey’s opened in October 2014 at 2768 N. Maize Road.
Meddys: Just a few doors north at Village at Greenwich, a second location of Meddys also is about ready to go. As I reported last week, owner Alex Harb has had to push the opening date to Oct. 4 because of heating and air conditioning installation delays. He now has a banner on the front of the restaurant with the correct opening date. The new Meddys will have the same Mediterranean and Lebanese-inspired menu as the original, which opened at 7906 E. Harry in September 2014, but it will have several upgrades.
Comments