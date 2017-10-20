Business Insider conducted this study using Foursquare.
Business Insider conducted this study using Foursquare. Business Insider Screen capture
Business Insider conducted this study using Foursquare. Business Insider Screen capture

Restaurant News & Reviews

Kansas’ most popular fast-food chain? Study’s results may surprise you

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 20, 2017 10:18 AM

Americans love their fast food, and apparently Kansans have their favorite.

It’s probably not what you expect.

In fact, there are only five locations of this fast-food chain in Kansas.

So no, it’s not Chick-fil-A – the chain that generates more revenue per restaurant than any other U.S. fast food chain – or even Wendy’s or McDonald’s.

The most popular fast-food chain in Kansas, according to Business Insider, is Culver’s.

Not surprisingly, as Culver’s is only located in the Kansas City area, the results strike a chord with Kansans on Twitter.

Business Insider used the Foursquare app to conduct the study.

“For the study, we looked at which chains received the most visits on average per location in every state based on the total number of visits to each chain divided by the number of locations in that state,” it reported.

Culver’s might not be feeling the Kansas love, but they are reaching out via Twitter to Kansans who might not have ever tried – or even heard of – the fast-food chain.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita's only Cajun restaurant celebrates birthday

    Da Cajun Shak celebrates more than a decade of business.

Wichita's only Cajun restaurant celebrates birthday

Wichita's only Cajun restaurant celebrates birthday 1:29

Wichita's only Cajun restaurant celebrates birthday
Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff
Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

View More Video