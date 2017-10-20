Kansas’ most popular fast-food chain? Study’s results may surprise you

Americans love their fast food, and apparently Kansans have their favorite.
It’s probably not what you expect.
In fact, there are only five locations of this fast-food chain in Kansas.
So no, it’s not Chick-fil-A – the chain that generates more revenue per restaurant than any other U.S. fast food chain – or even Wendy’s or McDonald’s.
The most popular fast-food chain in Kansas, according to Business Insider, is Culver’s.
Not surprisingly, as Culver’s is only located in the Kansas City area, the results strike a chord with Kansans on Twitter.
Culvers?!?! What?!?! There's like four locations in Kansas....I can name 5 places better than that in Kansas. pic.twitter.com/VQPkeOQzy7— Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) October 19, 2017
I live in Kansas and idk what a "Culvers" is, so this has to be fake. https://t.co/jsk2b3keHr— Tyler Lemon (@LemonDropdaBass) October 20, 2017
I don’t think I’ve ever had Culvers and I’ve lived in Kansas my entire life..— Gracie Slattery (@GSlattery29) October 20, 2017
Business Insider used the Foursquare app to conduct the study.
“For the study, we looked at which chains received the most visits on average per location in every state based on the total number of visits to each chain divided by the number of locations in that state,” it reported.
Culver’s might not be feeling the Kansas love, but they are reaching out via Twitter to Kansans who might not have ever tried – or even heard of – the fast-food chain.
Hey, Virginia! We certainly are in Kansas! Check out all of our locations here: https://t.co/rKN7J6o9UY— Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) October 20, 2017
