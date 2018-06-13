Which book gets your vote? PBS is searching for America's favorite novel

E.B. White or S.E. Hinton?

The Great American Read, a PBS initiative that celebrates the joy of reading, is urging readers everywhere to explore a list of 100 beloved novels or series, read the selections — as many as they care to tackle, anyway — and vote for their favorites.

"It's creating a conversation around books," said Sarah Bagby, owner of Watermark Books and Cafe in Wichita. "And that's always good."

New displays at Watermark and the Wichita Public Library are promoting the project with posters, bookmarks, stickers and checklists that trumpet its provocative catchphrase: "100 books. 1 winner."

According to PBS, the list of America's 100 favorite novels was selected through a demographically representative national survey conducted by YouGov. The chosen books span five centuries, from "Don Quixote," which was published in 1603, to Jason Reynolds' "Ghost," a middle-grade novel published in 2016. Authors from 15 different countries are represented.

Selections include classics such as "1984," "Pride and Prejudice" and "Great Expectations;" young-adult novels such as "A Separate Peace," "The Giver" and "Looking for Alaska;" fantasy series such as Harry Potter and "A Game of Thrones;" mysteries such as "And Then There Were None" and "The Da Vinci Code;" and modern bestsellers such as "Twilight," "The Shack," and "Fifty Shades of Grey."

Voting began following a two-hour broadcast last month that featured interviews with celebrities, authors, superfans and everyday Americans explaining how particular books have influenced their lives or popular culture.

Over the summer, participants can vote once a day at pbs.org/greatamericanread or through hashtag voting via Facebook and Twitter using #GreatReadPBS. The PBS series will resume in the fall, leading up to a finale in October that will reveal "America's best-loved novel."

Sheryl Esau, an avid reader from Wichita, said she was "embarrassed" to discover she had read fewer than 20 books on the list, so she promptly set out to read more. Since the list was published she has read "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "Ghost."

"There are a lot of books I have been planning to read anyway, so this moved them up the list," said Esau, 54, a maintenance engineer at Textron Aviation. Two more novels she'd like to get to quickly: "The Outsiders" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Esau said she goes online every day to vote for her two favorites — "A Prayer for Owen Meany" and "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn," both of which she read within the past year.

She also participates in the Great American Read Facebook book club. Esau posted a question there recently asking for recommendations for a Stephen King novel, because she'd never read anything by King. (She considered reading "The Stand," she said, but it's nearly 1,200 pages, so she'd prefer to start smaller.)

The Great American Read, like the Wichita Eagle #ReadICT Challenge group, "gives readers a way to connect to each other," Esau said.

"I think a lot of readers are somewhat loners," she said. "So this is a great way to get together in person or online and talk about what we're reading. I also think it's getting people to read more."

The Great American Read list

