A guide to Wichita shopping for NCAA tourney visitors

Wichita has a decent shopping scene, including many of the national stores people like to visit. We also have a few unique shopping areas where you can find fun gifts, Wichita souvenirs, sweet treats and oddities. Here’s a guide to where to visit if you want to do some shopping in between your team’s games.
The malls
Wichita has two main shopping malls – one on the east side and one on the west side.
Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg: This is the bigger and more populated of the two Wichita shopping malls. It’s two stories, has a big food court and has anchor stores Dillard’s, Von Maur and JCPenney. It recently added an H&M, and it has favorites like Justice, Build-a-Bear Workshop, Forever 21, Bath & Body Works, Old Navy and Victoria’s Secret. The mall also includes a Glow Golf course and a childrens play area.
Towne West Square, 4600 W. Douglas: This mall is a bit smaller and has fewer stores, but it still has national favorites like American Eagle, Charlotte Russe, Claire’s and JCPenney. One amazing, must-visit store it contains: A Dillard’s outlet, and you’ve never seen anything like it. The store is stuffed to the brim with so many discounts, its dizzying. It also has a fun old-fashioned indoor carousel.
Outdoor shopping centers
Bradley Fair, 2000 N. Rock Road: Wichita’s swankest outdoor shopping area has national stores like Pottery Barn, Banana Republic, Talbots, J. Jill, J. Crew, Pink, Gap, Eddie Bauer, Barnes & Noble and more. It also has a wine-and-chocolate bar called Cocoa Dolce, several restaurants, a health food grocery store and a large outdoor fountain and plaza overlooking a lake and island waterfall.
NewMarket Square: The west-side’s outdoor shopping area is more sprawling but also has several popular stores, including Old Navy, Justice, Carter’s, Marshall’s, Michael’s, Kirkland’s and Pier One. It also has an Eddie Bauer Outlet store. NewMarket also has a big SuperTarget nearby plus several chain restaurants.
Delano
This fun and quaint shopping district occupies several blocks of Douglas just west of downtown and has an eclectic mix of restaurants and shops. Among the must-visit stores on the strip are Hatman Jack’s, a shop selling every type of hat, from cowboy to Kentucky Derby-ready; All Things Barbecue, a super-fancy shop with all kinds of grills, accessories, sauces and spices; and What’s Brewin’, a shop for home brewers. While in Delano, have a beer on the patio of The Monarch, grab a slice at Picasso’s Pizzeria, or try a bowl of authentic ramen at Yokohama Ramen Joint, or order a plate of sushi at Sakura. Delano also has an amazing French bakery called La Galette, a popular burger stop called TJ’s, and a local brewery called Aero Plains.
Bonus: The Delano District is home to Wichita’s big St. Patrick’s Day parade, which will start at noon on Saturday, March 17. It’s always packed.
Old Town Square
This little collection of shops and restaurants also has a downtown movie theater, which shows films mostly in the evening (and has servers that will bring food and adult beverages to your seat.) It’s also home to a few fun gift stores. Lucinda’s is a favorite and sells all kinds of unique and funky gifts plus Wichita souvenirs and T-shirts, jewelry, clothing and shoes. Bella Luz across the square sells Wichita-themed gifts, jewelry and more. There’s also a fancy wine shop called Beyond Napa.
Must-visit destinations shops
Spice Merchant, 1300 E. Douglas: Wichita loves this near-downtown shop, which deals in bulk spices, fresh-roasted coffee, kitchen gadgets and gift items.
Nifty Nut House, 537 N. St Francis: Do not leave Wichita without stopping in this shop, which celebrity chef Alton Brown calls “a national treasure.” It’s filled with bulk candy, bulk nuts roasted on-site and all kinds of wild, edible treats. It’s closed on Sundays.
The Yard, 725 E. Central: This strange store’s motto is, “We’ve got everything, man,” and do they ever. It’s a strange collection of “socket sets and fishing nets, overalls for overhauls, wire, rope and surgical tubing, guns for calking, guns for lubing.” Worth a look.
Architectural Salvage, 126 N. St. Francis: This special store has an amazing collection of reclaimed antiques and building supplies, and you could spend hours browsing. It’s open Thursdays through Saturdays.
Coleman Factory Outlet, 235 N. St. Francis: This store and museum covers the history of the Coleman Company, whose founder lived in Wichita. It also has lots of camping-friendly Coleman items for sale. It’s open Mondays through Saturdays.
