Here’s where to find the NCAA parties in Wichita this week

When your team’s not playing in the tournament, you need something to do around here, right?
Luckily a lot of events are going on around Intrust Bank Arena and it would be almost impossible not to find something to do walking down Waterman or Douglas now.
But to simplify things, we’ve put together this list of NCAA fan parties happening in Wichita during the tournament, along with what you can expect to find there.
Directly adjacent to Intrust Bank Arena
Never miss a local story.
▪ Fan Fest, St. Francis between the arena and Douglas Avenue. Opens two hours prior to tipoff Thursday and runs all day. Sponsored by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission. Only open Thursday.
What you’ll find: Large-screen televisions showing the games, seating areas, beer garden, basketball arcade games, live DJ, food trucks
▪ Courtside on Commerce Street – The Alley to Excitement, Commerce Street between Waterman and Kellogg. 4-10 p.m. Wed., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thurs., 4-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.
What you’ll find: Pop-up cocktail bars, craft beers, yard games, live DJs, food trucks, vendor market. Open to all ages and dog-friendly. Sponsored by Xclusive Events.
▪ Bracket Bash, Waterman and St. Francis across the street from Intrust Bank Arena, Thursday to Saturday (times dependent upon tip off times)
What you’ll find: Large-screen televisions showing the games, Skee-Ball and Pop-a-Shot, beer, cocktails, coffee bar, hot dogs and hamburgers grilled by the Wichita Wagonmasters, large T. rex replica. Family-friendly. Sponsored by Wichita Festivals.
▪ Wichita Brewing Company Tailgate Party, Emporia Street between Waterman and English. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed., 9 a.m.-midnight Thurs., Fri., Sat.
What you’ll find: Pop-up location for popular local brewery/pizzeria, televisions showing the games, yard games, DJs, live musicians. Family-friendly.
▪ Battle of the Brackets ICT, 229 S. Emporia. 5 p.m.-midnight Wed., 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Thurs., Fri., 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Sat.
What you’ll find: Sports bar in a large glass tent, six fire pits, LED video wall, live music and dueling pianos
▪ Party on the Patio, 220 S. Commerce. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tues.-Sat.
What you’ll find: Virtual reality truck, DJ, food and drinks on the Lou’s Place patio
In the Old Town bar district
▪ Biggins Alley & Patio Party, 808 E. Douglas. 11 a.m.-midnight Wed.-Sat.
What you’ll find: Live DJ, slam dunk contest, bag tournament and bagpipes. Open to anyone until 10 p.m., then 21+.
▪ Brickyard Bash, 129 N. Rock Island. 1 p.m.-2 a.m. Thurs.-Fri., 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sat.
What you’ll find: Live music at popular outdoor Wichita bar, food, St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Sunday brunch. 21+
▪ Hotel at Old Town Pop-Up Pub, 830 E. 1st. Starts 11 a.m. Thurs.-Sat. and runs through the end of games.
What you’ll find: Food and drinks in the hotel's detached conference center and on the adjoining patio. Multiple TVs to watch the games.
▪ Mort’s Cigar & Martini Bar Watch Party, 923 E. 1st. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Thurs.-Sat.
What you’ll find: Martinis, cigars, breakfast, lunch and dinner served up by the Wichita Wagonmasters, live music and a heated/cooled patio.
▪ Brews and Basketball, 630 E. Douglas. 9:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Wed.-Sat.
What you’ll find: Specialty craft beers, food trucks, TVs to watch the games. Festivities will be inside the brewery and outside on the newly expanded patio.
Other events
▪ Ziggy’s Basketball Hub, 3700 E. Douglas. 11 a.m.-midnight Wed.-Sat.
What you’ll find: Outdoor bar, TVs to watch the games, pizza, St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Q Line trolley access to Intrust Bank Arena
▪ ‘Hoosiers’ screening, 200 N. Broadway. 7 p.m. Fri.
What you’ll find: Screening of the classic basketball film in one of Wichita’s most historic theaters. Tickets $8
▪ Monet Madness, 1400 W. Museum Blvd. 11 a.m-noon Sat.
What you’ll find: Docent-led tour through “Monet to Matisse” French moderns exhibit. $10 for adults/seniors, free to college students with ID and youth up to age 17
St. Patrick’s Day parties
▪ ICT St. Patrick’s Parade, Douglas and McLean to Douglas and Walnut. noon Sat.
What you’ll find: Wichita’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the Historic Delano District, followed by celebrations at area bars and restaurants.
▪ Aero Plains Brewing St. Patrick’s Day Party, 117 N. Handley. 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.
What you’ll find: Live music, green beer, bagpipes at 11 a.m., Irish beers, yard games, food trucks
▪ Shamrock Lounge St. Patrick’s Day Party, 1724 W. Douglas. 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sat.
What you’ll find: Locally famous corned beef and cabbage feed starting at 1 p.m., bagpipers, green beers, Irish whiskey/beers
▪ Irish Fest at Brick & Mortar’s glass tent, 229 S. Emporia. 8 a.m.-noon Sat.
What you’ll find: Bagpipers, Irish dancers, pancake feed. Proceeds support Children’s Miracle Network
▪ Wheat State Distilling St. Patrick’s Day Party, 246 N. Mosley. 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Sat.
What you’ll find: Five 12-foot projection screens for basketball-watching, free nacho bar, six indoor yard games, trash can pong, drink specials, “drunken leprechaun big baller inflatable”
▪ Kegs and Eggs, 825 E. 2nd, 8-11 a.m.
What you’ll find: $7.99 breakfast buffet, bagpipers at popular Pumphouse bar.
▪ Barleycorn’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash, 608 E. Douglas. 4 p.m. Sat.
What you’ll find: DJ C. Genius will perform until 9 p.m., when bands the New Imperialism, Comfort Revue and others perform a free show
▪ Dockum speakeasy party, 104 S. Broadway (inside the Ambassador Hotel). 6 p.m.-midnight Sat.
What you’ll find: Jameson flights, Shepherd's Pie Bierocks. Reservations required at www.dockum.com.
Still curious about Wichita? Here are more handy tips about this city:
What to do between games: Wichita has more must-sees than you'd think
Wichita's dining critic tells you where to eat while in town for the NCAA tournament
Coming into town for the tournament? Here are the best bars and breweries in Wichita
Basketball fans: You don't need a car to get around downtown Wichita this week
A guide to Wichita shopping for NCAA tourney visitors
That flag you're seeing everywhere? It's a sign of Wichita pride
NCAA haters back off: Wichita is an interesting and fun place, and this list proves it
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments